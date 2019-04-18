Obituary Guest Book View Sign

AUFSES--Arthur H., Jr., MD. With great sadness we announce the passing of Arthur H. Aufses, Jr., MD. Dr. Aufses was one of the Mount Sinai Health System's most respected physicians and mentors, a leader who served as Chair of the Department of Surgery for 22 years before retiring in 1996. He ushered in Mount Sinai's adoption of laparoscopic surgery and oversaw the expansion of ambulatory surgery and the hospital's transplant program. In 1988, Dr. Aufses organized the surgical team that performed the first liver transplant in New York State. Dr. Aufses served as a role model for generations of residents and fellows and helped to break down barriers for women and minority surgeons. He delighted in his trainees' achievements and received many Excellence in Teaching awards and other institutional honors during his tenure. On 17 occasions, medical students selected Dr. Aufses to administer the Oath of Maimonides or the Oath of Hippocrates at commencement, and on three occasions he was chosen to serve as Commencement Grand Marshal. In addition to his published research papers and book chapters--often on the topics of surgical education and inflammatory bowel disease--he held leadership roles in many professional organizations. As a chronicler of Mount Sinai's long and storied history, he co-authored two books on the subject, starting with The Mount Sinai Hospital's founding in 1852. We will miss Dr. Aufses' kindness, sense of humor, and selfless service to Mount Sinai. Dr. Aufses was calm and steady in the operating room and in life. We extend our deepest sympathies to Dr. Aufses' family and loved ones. Kenneth L. Davis, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mount Sinai Health System Dennis S. Charney, MD, Anne and Joel Ehrenkranz Dean, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and President for Academic Affairs, Mount Sinai Health System Michael Marin, MD, The Julius H. Jacobson II, MD, Professor of Vascular Surgery, and Chair, Department of Surgery, the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai



Published in The New York Times on Apr. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Riverside Memorial Chapel

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for New York Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close