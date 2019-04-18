AUFSES--Arthur H., Jr., MD. It is with profound sadness and a deep sense of loss that we mourn the passing of our dear friend and revered mentor, Dr. Arthur Aufses, Jr. Dr. Aufses was a true Mount Sinai giant. He epitomized the very best of the institution and helped change the world for the better. A great surgeon and educator, he trained generations of surgeons. A man who embodied great honesty and integrity, he led by example. In recognition of his great achievements Dr. Aufses was awarded many awards, including the Jacobi Medallion, The Mount Sinai Alumni Association's most prestigious award. He was also the holder of Mount Sinai's Gold Headed Cane. We and the world have lost a great man. We extend our deepest sympathy to his beloved wife, Harriet, and to his entire family. The Mount Sinai Alumni Association Burton A. Cohen, MD, President Eric M. Genden, MD, Vice President



