AUFSES--Dr. Arthur. The Department of Anesthesiology, Perioperative & Pain Medicine of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai mourns the passing of Dr. Arthur Aufses. As long standing Chair of the Department of Surgery, Dr. Aufses was an outstanding physician, exemplary leader, trusted colleague and friend. His example of service, humanity and philanthropy is inspiring. Our hearts and prayers go out to the Aufses family. Andrew B. Leibowitz, MD Chair, Department of Anesthesiology, Perioperative & Pain Medicine
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 18, 2019