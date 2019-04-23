AUFSES--Dr. Arthur, Jr., The Trustees and Staff of Hudson Guild mourn the passing of Dr. Arthur Aufses, Jr. Dr. Aufses was a loyal friend to Hudson Guild, always interested in our programs serving children and families in need. His wonderful warmth and kindness were evident during his visits to Guild events, and in his pride in the work of his son, our Board President, Arthur H. Aufses III, and grandchildren, Kate and Michael, who serve as leaders on our Junior Board. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his wife, Harriet, to Arthur and Robin, and to the entire Aufses family.



