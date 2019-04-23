ARTHUR AUFSES

Guest Book
  • "To his friends and family, my most deepest condolence, and..."
  • "He was a mensch, beloved by all who knew him, or had the..."
    - Jackie McKeon
  • "Deepest sympathy to you all, Arthur, Robin, Katie, Michael..."
  • "What a loss. What a mensch! I loved him."
    - Marty Weiner
  • "I was a patient of Dr. Aufses, who performed surgery on me..."
    - Theodore Dupont
Service Information
Riverside Memorial Chapel
180 West 76th Street
New York, NY
10023
(212)-362-6600
AUFSES--Dr. Arthur, Jr., The Trustees and Staff of Hudson Guild mourn the passing of Dr. Arthur Aufses, Jr. Dr. Aufses was a loyal friend to Hudson Guild, always interested in our programs serving children and families in need. His wonderful warmth and kindness were evident during his visits to Guild events, and in his pride in the work of his son, our Board President, Arthur H. Aufses III, and grandchildren, Kate and Michael, who serve as leaders on our Junior Board. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his wife, Harriet, to Arthur and Robin, and to the entire Aufses family.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 23, 2019
