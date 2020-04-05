BARR--Arthur, 92, died peacefully on April 2 at his home in New Rochelle, NY. He was predeceased by his wife, Connie, and leaves behind his beloved wife, Tobi Caplan Barr. Loving father of Joan Ponsky and Diane Barr, proud grandfather of Dana and Adam, and great-grandfather of Benny. Further survived by his adoring nephew, Michael Barr. He was also fond of the Deremo and Caplan families whom he embraced as his own. A proud graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, he had a successful career as a stock broker on Wall St. Arthur's life was filled adventure, family, and friends. Donations can be made in his memory to The National WWII Museum.



