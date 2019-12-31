BOHNER--Arthur F., of Glen Cove, NY on December 26, 2019 at age 91. Beloved husband of Suzanne. Loving father of Suzanne Toomla (Toomas), Arthur (Susan), Andree Iacono (Rudy), Cherie Baldenko (Kenneth), Jennifer Bliven (the late Peter) and Peter (Kimberly). Dear brother of Robert and the late William. Adored and cherished grandfather and great-grandfather. Mass and Interment to be held at a later date. Services entrusted to the Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home, Glen Cove, NY. www.DodgeThomas.com
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 31, 2019