BOYD--Arthur D., MD. The Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery at NYU Langone Health mourns the passing of Dr. Arthur D. Boyd, a highly respected and nationally recognized thoracic surgeon. During his 50 years on the faculty, his technical surgical skills, compassionate treatment of patients, contributions to the surgical literature, and complete devotion to teaching students and residents made him an extremely popular and respected physician. As Professor of Cardiothoracic Surgery, he was a mentor to many generations of thoracic surgeons and a consummate gentleman to all. Our Department is forever indebted to Dr. Boyd and extends heartfelt condolences to his devoted wife, Joan, and loving family. Aubrey C. Galloway, MD, Seymour Cohn, Professor and Chair, Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery NYU Langone Health
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 26, 2020