Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ARTHUR CALCAGNINI. View Sign Service Information Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel 1076 Madison Ave New York , NY 10028 (212)-288-3500 Send Flowers Obituary

CALCAGNINI--Arthur Bernard. It is with profound sadness, but great love and gratitude, that we his family announce the death of Arthur Bernard Calcagnini, who died peacefully on June 12, 2019 at the age of 86. Arthur was born in Greenwich Village in 1933 to Arthur and Blanche Calcagnini. He was raised in Massapequa, NY and attended La Salle Military Academy. He graduated from Georgetown University in 1954. He was honorably discharged from the United States Army as First Lieutenant, Infantry in 1956. He married Carolyn Kay Kelliker in 1956 and until her untimely death in 1985 they raised their four children. Arthur married Nancy Stearns in 1989, enjoying 30 years of happiness together. He had a distinguished career in the commodities trading business and was recruited to serve in the Nixon/Ford Administration as Director of Sugar Policy for the US Department of Agriculture. Arthur was passionate about his alma mater, Georgetown University. He served on the Board of Directors for many years and received the John Carroll Award for his distinguished service to the university. He was particularly devoted to opening pathways for Georgetown students to develop their own spirituality. From his original gift to the ESCAPE Program for freshmen of all faiths and beliefs, to the 55-acre contemplative center in Virginia, to the scholarship fund, he loved giving to young people less fortunate than him. His generosity to Georgetown and many other institutions and individuals knew no bounds. Arthur cherished his time with Nancy. He always thanked God for Nancy's love and support each night when he said grace. Arthur loved the ocean; we will never forget him walking down to the water holding hands with a grandchild, or on his own for a nightly dip. Arthur is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Nancy, his daughters Victoria Price (Jonathan), Regina Leatherbury (Tom), Christina Rampelt (Jason), and his son Arthur III (Nina), and his twelve grandchildren, Leah and Jonny Price; Danny Medina, Christian, Benjamin, Samuel, Zachary, and Kay Rampelt; and Arthur IV, Lily, Paris, and Fiona Calcagnini. He was incredibly proud of them all. He is also survived by his brother Donald and sister-in-law Joyce, and his sister Lola Hartman and many beloved nieces and nephews. Arthur loved life, his family and friends, golf, meditation and introspection, the ocean, and good food and wine. He was truly grateful for every moment. There will be a wake at Frank E. Campbell Funeral Chapel at 1076 Madison Avenue in NYC on June 17th from 4-7pm and a Mass of Christian burial at the Church of St. Ignatius Loyola at 980 Park Avenue on June 18th at 10am. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to The Children's Aid Society of NYC or the Lost Tree Village Foundation of North Palm Beach.



CALCAGNINI--Arthur Bernard. It is with profound sadness, but great love and gratitude, that we his family announce the death of Arthur Bernard Calcagnini, who died peacefully on June 12, 2019 at the age of 86. Arthur was born in Greenwich Village in 1933 to Arthur and Blanche Calcagnini. He was raised in Massapequa, NY and attended La Salle Military Academy. He graduated from Georgetown University in 1954. He was honorably discharged from the United States Army as First Lieutenant, Infantry in 1956. He married Carolyn Kay Kelliker in 1956 and until her untimely death in 1985 they raised their four children. Arthur married Nancy Stearns in 1989, enjoying 30 years of happiness together. He had a distinguished career in the commodities trading business and was recruited to serve in the Nixon/Ford Administration as Director of Sugar Policy for the US Department of Agriculture. Arthur was passionate about his alma mater, Georgetown University. He served on the Board of Directors for many years and received the John Carroll Award for his distinguished service to the university. He was particularly devoted to opening pathways for Georgetown students to develop their own spirituality. From his original gift to the ESCAPE Program for freshmen of all faiths and beliefs, to the 55-acre contemplative center in Virginia, to the scholarship fund, he loved giving to young people less fortunate than him. His generosity to Georgetown and many other institutions and individuals knew no bounds. Arthur cherished his time with Nancy. He always thanked God for Nancy's love and support each night when he said grace. Arthur loved the ocean; we will never forget him walking down to the water holding hands with a grandchild, or on his own for a nightly dip. Arthur is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Nancy, his daughters Victoria Price (Jonathan), Regina Leatherbury (Tom), Christina Rampelt (Jason), and his son Arthur III (Nina), and his twelve grandchildren, Leah and Jonny Price; Danny Medina, Christian, Benjamin, Samuel, Zachary, and Kay Rampelt; and Arthur IV, Lily, Paris, and Fiona Calcagnini. He was incredibly proud of them all. He is also survived by his brother Donald and sister-in-law Joyce, and his sister Lola Hartman and many beloved nieces and nephews. Arthur loved life, his family and friends, golf, meditation and introspection, the ocean, and good food and wine. He was truly grateful for every moment. There will be a wake at Frank E. Campbell Funeral Chapel at 1076 Madison Avenue in NYC on June 17th from 4-7pm and a Mass of Christian burial at the Church of St. Ignatius Loyola at 980 Park Avenue on June 18th at 10am. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to The Children's Aid Society of NYC or the Lost Tree Village Foundation of North Palm Beach. Published in The New York Times on June 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close