ARTHUR COLLINS

COLLINS--Arthur, W., "Artie," of New York City, aged 90, died at his home on October 1st, 2020 with his sons by his side. He was born in New York in 1930 and grew up in Morristown, NJ. He enjoyed a distinguished career as a Professor of Philosophy earning his Ph.D. at Columbia in 1959. He taught at City College and The Graduate Center where he chaired the department and retired as Professor Emeritus. He lectured and published on Philosophy of Mind with a focus on the work of Emmanuel Kant. His bibliography includes Thought and Nature: Studies in Rationalist Philosophy, The Nature of Mental Things, and Possible Experience: Understanding Kant's Critique of Pure Reason. His intellectual accomplishments were equaled by his unique warmth, kindness and wit. He loved and had wide knowledge of painting, literature and music. He was a loving husband to Linda Schapiro Collins, his wife of 62 years; a wonderful father and grandfather; a generous supporter of arts, education and medical research. He is survived by his sister, Barbara; his sons, Rufus and Jacob; his daughters-in-law, Molly Hoagland and Ann Brashares; and his grandchildren, Samuel, Nathaniel, Oren, Susannah, Raphael and Isaiah. Artie's luminous presence will be missed by all who knew him.





