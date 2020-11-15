When I was about 11 or 12 (1978-79) and my Sunday school class was "trick or treating" for UNICEF along Greenleaf Blvd. Although I had heard the Decio name, I was unaware until later of his legacy. He was home alone, answered his door and invited a group of cold pre-teen kids and couple of adults inside his kitchen for cider and donuts. He was so easy to talk to, as he worked his way around the group asking questions of what we were interested in, which schools we attended, our family names... It made a HUGE impression on me as I can visualize it today. Adults didn't typically spend time listening to kids in that way. He was genuine and interested in each of us as an individual. He also wanted us to explain the charity we were collecting coins for. We left warm, full and bursting with chatter about the experience. He did donate to each of our collection boxes, but gave us so much more from the experience. He had introduced himself as Art, so I wasn't aware of his status of being Art Decio, until one of the adults mentioned it on ride back to our church. God Bless Mr.Decio and may the family find peace in these days of transition.

Julie Siler-Birr

Acquaintance