FAGAN--Arthur Lawrence, Jr., 91, died at home in Naples, FL, on November 7, 2020. Born July 21, 1929 to Arthur Lawrence Fagan and Elizabeth Malone Fagan of Englewood, NJ, he was the eldest son of eight children. He graduated as the valedictorian of his class at The Lawrenceville School and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He earned his undergraduate degree from Yale University and his MBA degree from Columbia Business School. He began his career in investment banking at Lazard Freres & Co. and held senior finance positions at McDonnell & Co. and Toromont Industries. At the time of his retirement he served as President of Charterhouse Group International, a private equity firm in New York City. Over the course of his life he resided in New York City, Toronto, Canada, Fairfield, CT, Newport and Portsmouth, RI, and Naples, FL, where he was a member of the Bay Colony Golf Club. He is survived by his wife Betty M. Fagan, sons Perry, Mark and Anthony Fagan, grandchildren Valentine, Molly, Manfred, Lawrence, Lucy, Livia and Quigley Fagan; brother Peter S. Fagan and sister Connie Fagan Dealy. Private, dutiful and reasoned, he was a realist with a dry wit. He excelled at providing for his children, grandchildren and extended family. Through myriad family trips spanning the seven continents, he opened their eyes to the world at-large, igniting in them a passion for exploration and a love of nature.





