FREDSTON--Arthur H. Arthur Fredston, 90, died at home in Larchmont, NY on September 26, 2019 with his family and dog by his side. Art was the rare individual who combined a constantly engaged intellect, relentless curiosity, and outstanding professional accomplishment with caring, generosity, and integrity. At ten, he decided to become an attorney. He had just turned sixteen when he matriculated at the University of Michigan where he majored in accounting and finance. More importantly, he met another precocious freshman in the class of 1949, Elinor Abrahamson, with whom he would share the rest of his life. Art continued on to Yale Law School, financing his education in part by teaching accounting to Yale undergraduates. The Korean War necessitated a two-year break in his education to serve as a U.S. Naval Reserve contracting officer for the Philadelphia Naval Shipyard and the 4th Naval District. Art returned to Yale to graduate with honors in 1954. Art then joined the law firm of Winthrop, Stimson, Putnam & Roberts (now Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP), becoming a partner in six years while working nights as an Adjunct Professor in Business Law at Pace College. Over his 48 years with the firm, he became known as a consummate negotiator, innovative problem solver, insightful leader, and influential mentor. Representing both U.S. and foreign multinational corporations, his specialties included joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, and public offerings. He delighted in working globally. Art served for many years on the firm's management committee, including a period as Chairman. He was on the Board of Directors of The Singer Company, the Swedish-American Chamber of Commerce, and numerous other organizations. A committed supporter of public education, he was also a member of the Town of Rye School Board. Always holding himself to the highest standard, Art was a role model for many. He was an avid traveler, keenly followed world affairs, and took pleasure in wine, dogs, gardening, investing, and Michigan football games. Above all, he was devoted to and took great pride in his family. He is survived by Ellie, his wife of more than 68 years, daughters Dale, Susan, and Jill, their spouses, seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. In honor of Art, please consider contributions to the Arthur and Elinor Fredston Scholarship Fund at the Mamaroneck- Larchmont Student Aid Fund. A memorial celebration will be held at 11am on Saturday, November 2, at the Beach Point Club in Mamaroneck, NY.
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 3, 2019