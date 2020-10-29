GREENE--Arthur B., age 92, of Venice, Florida, formerly of New York City, passed away on October 24, 2020. He was born on March 27, 1928 in Brooklyn, NY to Jack and Freida (Ebenfeld) Greenburg. Arthur received his BS Degree from Syracuse University and his LLB Degree from the Brooklyn Law School. He was an accountant, lawyer and literary agent. He was the founder of Arthur B. Greene & Co and Arthur B. Greene Literary Agency. Arthur was an Eagle Scout, and had been awarded the Order of the Arrow. He was a member of The Oaks Club in Florida and St. Andrew's Golf Club in New York. He had been an officer of the Haven Foundation and of the Stephen & Tabitha King Foundation. He is survived by his wife, Susan Metzger Greene of Venice, Florida; a son, Jonathan (Denise) Greene and their two daughters, Madeline and MacKenzie all of New York, NY; a niece, Lynda (Cary) Levinson and their two sons, Gregg and Jeffrey all of Philadelphia, PA. Arthur also leaves behind four stepchildren and their spouses and eight step- grandchildren. A private graveside service will be held at Trinity Church Cemetery and Mausoleum in New York. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Haven Foundation, P.O. Box 128, Brewer, Maine 04412. Farley Funeral Home in Venice, Florida is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting: farleyfuneralhome.com
.