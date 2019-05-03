GROSSMAN--Arthur. Arthur Grossman, of Aventura, Fl, surprised his family by dying Tuesday at the age of 103. He had convinced them he would live forever. Born in the Bronx to Sol and Rebecca (Levine) Grossman, he attended DeWitt Clinton High School, graduating at fifteen. He attended City College then went to work in his family's haberdashery business, outfitting the Big Bands of the swing era -- Glenn Miller, Artie Shaw, The Dorsey Brothers, and many others. He proudly served in World War II in the tech squadron of the Army Air Force 9th Division under Gen. Hap Arnold in England, France and Germany. He became a specialist in Pratt-Whitney aircraft engines damaged in battle. He was multiply decorated for his service. He was married to Ginger Scheflin Grossman (deceased), a prominent Florida Democratic activist, for 70 years. They worked together on local, state and national progressive issues. He was an elected Dade County Committeeman for many years, retiring at age 99. He experienced almost the entirety of the 20th century, from Lindbergh's flight to the moon landing, and embraced the 21st century and the computer age with his customary enthusiasm and delight. He loved Big Band music; singing with his family; Borscht Belt comics; Louis Prima; Mel Torme; prime ribs, medium rare; the hand-feel of fine woolens, and a properly fit man's suit, but only if the plaids matched. He was a remarkable father to Lynn Grossman (Bob Balaban) and Boni Lu Grossman Smith. He adored his grandchildren Mariah and Hazel Balaban. He loved his loyal caregiver and friend, Essie Pigatt. He deeply missed his brother, Howard Grossman (deceased). Besides his children and grandchildren, he leaves behind his sister-in-law, Anita Grossman, and dozens of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews who will miss his kindness and the twinkle in his blue blue eyes. He weathered the indignities of very old age with good humor and lack of complaint. He died peacefully at home listening to Artie Shaw's rendition of "Beguine the Beguine." A funeral will be held at Riverside Memorial Chapel, 333 Amsterdam Avenue, Sunday, May 5th at 11:15. Donations can be made in his name to the USO or to Actblue.com to any Democratic candidate you choose.
Published in The New York Times on May 3, 2019