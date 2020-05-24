HIRSHKOWITZ--Arthur, MD, passed away on April 24, 2020, at the age of 86, due to complications resulting from COVID-19. He is survived by his son, Roy Hirshkowitz and his wife Pamela Carter, his daughter Debra Hirshkowitz Brown and her husband Charles L. Brown III, and his daughter Sandra Hirshkowitz and her husband Douglas Bressler, along with his grandchildren, Dylan Hirshkowitz, Malya Hirshkowitz, Charles L. Brown IV and Dania Bressler. He was predeceased by his wife of 47 years, the love of his life, Lois Hirshkowitz. Dr. Hirshkowitz was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. in 1933 and spent his working years as a radiologist at Kimball Medical Center in Lakewood, N.J. and then at Weill Cornell's Iris Cantor Women's Health Center in New York City. Family, friends and colleagues remember his quiet and unassuming manner, his remarkable intelligence, fierce ethical standards, unyielding dedication to his work and family, incredible generosity, and of course, his fabulous sense of humor. He will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held at a future date when our world heals.





