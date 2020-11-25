IMPERATORE--Arthur, Sr. We mourn the loss of Arthur Imperatore, Sr., the founder and leader of NY Waterway. We were fortunate to partner with Arthur in the ferry business for over a decade and saw first-hand his determined leadership and dedication. He was already 80 when we met but he would continue at the helm of the ferry company until well into his 90s. A remarkable life. An enduring legacy. The resurgence of the ferry business in NY harbor is a direct result of this one man's vision. Our condolences to his family, in particular to his son, Armand, our former partner in the ferry business. Paul Goodman Bill Wachtel





