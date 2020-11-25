1/
ARTHUR IMPERATORE
IMPERATORE--Arthur, Sr. We mourn the loss of Arthur Imperatore, Sr., the founder and leader of NY Waterway. We were fortunate to partner with Arthur in the ferry business for over a decade and saw first-hand his determined leadership and dedication. He was already 80 when we met but he would continue at the helm of the ferry company until well into his 90s. A remarkable life. An enduring legacy. The resurgence of the ferry business in NY harbor is a direct result of this one man's vision. Our condolences to his family, in particular to his son, Armand, our former partner in the ferry business. Paul Goodman Bill Wachtel


Published in New York Times on Nov. 25, 2020.
