KROLL--Arthur H. 12/2/39-2/15/10. We can't believe it's been ten years since we lost you - a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. Caring, committed, and unforgettable; an outstanding teacher, lecturer, and consultant. Highly skilled on the tennis court but not so much on the slopes and a finisher of the NYC marathon. So many wonderful vacations and memories to last a lifetime. When we see Doug's friends you are alive in our stories. Love, Lois & Pamela Kroll
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 15, 2020