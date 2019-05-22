MAHLER--Dr. Arthur Frank, of Paramus, NJ passed away peacefully at the age of 90 on May 16, 2019. Arthur is survived by his cherished wife Suzanne (nee Ellen), five grandchildren: Dr. Wendy and Douglas Linker, Dr. Douglas and Holly Mahler, Dr. Jamie Linker (Chris Tems), Stephanie Linker, Jason Linker, Lukas Mahler and Derek Mahler. Dr. Arthur Mahler earned a BS degree from the University of Pennsylvania and his DDS degree from New York University. Funeral services will held at Robert Schoem Menorah Chapel in Paramus, NJ at 11:00am on Thursday, May 23rd. Donations in memory of Arthur Mahler may be made to the , greater NJ chapter.
Published in The New York Times on May 22, 2019