NIMS--Arthur L. III, 96, formerly of Washington, DC, died on September 15, 2019 in Westwood, MA. His wife of 62 years, Nancy Chloe Keyes Nims, predeceased him. He is survived by daughters Dr. Chloe Nims and Lucy Nims Lafleche, son-in-law Paul Lafleche, and grandsons Sam and David Lafleche. He served his country during WWII as Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy and pursued a distinguished legal career culminating in his appointment by President Carter to the United States Tax Court, presiding as Chief Judge from 1988-1992. Born in Oklahoma, raised in Georgia, and educated in the North, he appreciated the diversity of our nation's regional cultures through the many friends he treasured from across the country and through those who brought their cases before him. Memorial service Woods Hole, MA, September 23, 11:30am, the Church of the Messiah. In lieu of flowers, contri- butions may be made to the A.C.L.U. or to .
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 22, 2019