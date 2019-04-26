RADIN--Arthur J. The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation mourns the passing of our long-term member of the Board of Directors and Treasurer, Arthur Radin. Art, along with his wife Miriam, worked to enhance the lives of people suffering from mental illness through research. We are truly grateful for his commitment to the field and for funding research, including as a Research Partner for several outstanding scientists. We deeply appreciate Art's leadership, generosity and passion for the important mission of BBRF. He will be missed as a vital force of our mission. Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., President Stephen A. Lieber, Chairman of the Board Herbert A. Pardes, M.D., President of the Scientific Council



