REICH--Arthur, on September 30, 2019 at the age of 95. Born and raised in Dickson City, PA, he was a World War II veteran and a proud recipient of the French Legion of Honor. A graduate of NYU and New York Law School, he represented international individual and corporate clients until the age of 80. He is survived by his beloved wife, Ruth, with whom he shared a wonderful marriage for 66 years, his son and daughter-in-law, David and Mary Jo Reich, his son, Bruce Reich and his partner, Olivia Marutani, his daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Larry Gendler, his four grandchildren, Ronni Jane, Scott, Isabel and Noah Reich, Ronni Jane's husband, Noah Stern Weber and his great-granddaughter, Tatiana Mae Stern Weber. Funeral to be held Wednesday October 2, 1:30pm at Temple Emanu-El, 180 Piermont Rd., Closter, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ML4 Foundation, Jewish Services for the Developmentally Disabled, or the .
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 2, 2019