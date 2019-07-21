RIFKIN--Arthur, M.D. We mourn the passing of Arthur Rifkin, M.D., at the age of 82. Dr. Rifkin was a highly influential psychiatric clinician, educator and researcher who for many years served on the faculty of The Zucker Hillside Hospital, where he also received his psychiatric training after graduating from Columbia College and Downstate Medical Center. Dr. Rifkin was widely published and acknowledged as a leading expert in psychopharmacology, a field which he greatly helped to advance. He influenced hundreds of psychiatrists as a highly sought after educator and mentor. The influence of a great teacher is immeasurable as it continues forever. He was a valued friend and terrific colleague who will be sorely missed by the entire Zucker Hilllside family. He is survived by his wife Eva, his son William (and Beth), his daughter Deborah (and Robin), and grandsons, Justin and Peter, to whom we offer our sincerest condolences. John M. Kane, M.D., Chairman, Department of Psychiatry for The Zucker Hillside Hospital and Northwell Health



