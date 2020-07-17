ARTHUR SAMBERG

SAMBERG--Arthur J. The Columbia Business School community mourns the loss of a distinguished alumnus (Class of '67), dear friend, and beloved colleague. A generous benefactor, Art leaves an impressive legacy of leadership and philanthropy. We have been privileged to count on Art's stalwart commitment to the Business School, particularly his influential, 20-year presence on the board, which he co-chaired from 2008 to 2017. Art had a keen understanding of and great enthusiasm for the School's core mission and needs. The Arthur J. Samberg Institute for Teaching Excellence has had a profound impact on faculty development and curricular and teaching innovation. An endowed professorship of business at the School bears his name, and through the Arthur J. Samberg Faculty Development Fund, Art drove the creation of 17 endowed faculty chairs. On the occasion of his 50th reunion, Art, known for his engaging wit, joined forces with his Business School classmates and friends, Russ Carson, Lee Cooperman, and Mario Gabelli, for a blockbuster panel discussion on investing, and regaled the standing- room-only audience. When the School's new Manhattanville buildings open in 2022, the Arthur J. Samberg '67 Commons will fittingly bring the Columbia community together in the heart of the campus. We will greatly miss Art's advice, good humor, warm smile, and inspiring presence. Our heartfelt sympathy goes out to the Samberg family. Costis Maglaras Dean, Columbia Business School Glenn Hubbard and Meyer Feldberg Deans Emeriti, Columbia Business School





