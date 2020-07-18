ARTHUR SAMBERG

SAMBERG--Arthur J. NewYork-Presbyterian mourns the death of our esteemed Trustee Arthur J. Samberg. We will remember Art as a wonderful friend and true gentleman; a humanitarian and dedicated steward of our institution. Art was first elected to the Board of Trustees of NewYork- Presbyterian Hospital in 2004. During his long tenure as a Hospital Trustee, he had been an active Member of the Executive, Investment, and Nominating Committees. He also had served as a Vice Chair of the Investment Committee with great distinction. A brilliant finance executive with high standards of excellence, Art contributed his expertise and business acumen for the benefit of the entire NewYork-Presbyterian community and was an ardent supporter of NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital. Together with his loving wife, Rebecca (Becky), he established the Samberg Scholars in Children's Health, a renowned program that recognizes and encourages outstanding leadership and achievement in pediatric medicine. The Sambergs also supported the NYP Employee Relief Fund, which was established after Hurricane Sandy, and, most recently, the NYP COVID Relief Fund. Art was a member of the Board of Directors of Historic Hudson Valley and Jazz at Lincoln Center. He served as Chairman of the Jacob Burns Film Center, following which he was honored as Chairman Emeritus. Other of Art's philanthropic affiliations included the Board of College Summit; the National Board of Directors of the Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship; and past Senior Chair, Wall Street & Financial Services Division of UJA Federation of New York. We extend our deepest sympathies to Becky, his children, grandchildren, and their extended family. Jerry I. Speyer, Chair, Board of Trustees, NewYork-Presbyterian Steven J. Corwin, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, NewYork-Presbyterian





