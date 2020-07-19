ARTHUR SAMBERG

SAMBERG--Arthur J. '67BUS. The President and Trustees of Columbia University mourn the passing of Arthur (Art) J. Samberg, alumnus, benefactor, advisor, and beloved friend of the University. Art graduated from the Columbia Business School in 1967 after studying aeronautical engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Stanford. A pioneer in the hedge fund industry, he founded Pequot Capital Management, Inc., ranked as the world's largest hedge fund in 2000 and 2001. Art was a generous alumnus who remained committed to the Business School. He served on the Board of Overseers beginning in 2000, and was a co-chair from 2008 to 2017. In 2002, he established the Arthur J. Samberg Institute for Teaching Excellence, which supports the development of faculty and innovation in teaching and curriculum. A professorship and scholarship also bear his name, and he spurred the creation of 17 new endowed chairs through the Arthur J. Samberg Faculty Development Fund. In addition, Art's support was crucial in the construction of the Business School's new Manhattanville facilities, which will feature the Arthur J. Samberg '67 Commons when they open in 2022. Art's philanthropic commitment extended well beyond Columbia's gates. He served on the board of directors of numerous organizations, including Jazz at Lincoln Center, Historic Hudson Valley, and NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital. He also remained involved at MIT, where he was a life member of the school's board of trustees and served on the executive committee. We offer our condolences to Art's wife, Becky, his children, grandchildren, and all who feel his loss. His generosity, leadership, and devotion to his alma mater, and to making the world a better place, are an inspiration to us all.





