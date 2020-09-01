SANDLER--Arthur. UJA-Federation of New York mourns the passing of Arthur Sandler. Arthur's legacy lives on in his family's unwavering commitment to UJA and the Jewish community, which has helped change the lives of so many. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his children, our dear friend Neil (Wendy), Jane Migdol (Jon), and Amy Grossman, his grandchildren, and the entire family. Amy A. B. Bressman, President; David L. Moore, Chair of the Board; Eric S. Goldstein, CEO





