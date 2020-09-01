1/
ARTHUR SANDLER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ARTHUR's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SANDLER--Arthur. UJA-Federation of New York mourns the passing of Arthur Sandler. Arthur's legacy lives on in his family's unwavering commitment to UJA and the Jewish community, which has helped change the lives of so many. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his children, our dear friend Neil (Wendy), Jane Migdol (Jon), and Amy Grossman, his grandchildren, and the entire family. Amy A. B. Bressman, President; David L. Moore, Chair of the Board; Eric S. Goldstein, CEO


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Sep. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved