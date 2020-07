Or Copy this URL to Share

SCHWAGER--Arthur, MD, passed away June 30. A deeply caring, committed Pediatrician for more than 40 years, he cared for generations of children in Huntington, NY. He leaves his wife, Judith; children Mark (Patti), Richard (Darla), Pamela, Valerie (Andrew); grandchildren; and brother Melvin (Judy). A memorial service is planned at a later date.





