SHARF--Arthur Charles. August 5, 1930 - October 10, 2019. He was 89. Born in the Bronx and lived in Great Neck, The Hamlet in Commack and Boca Lago in Boca Raton. He died as he lived with dignity and grace. He leaves behind his loving wife, Susan (Fein, Medwin) and a grateful family that will love and cherish him forever. His children, Barry Sharf (Karen), Zena Alman (Benjamin) and Erica Abramson. His grandchildren, Samantha Bloch (Matthew), Hunter Sharf, Lucas and Kendyl Abramson and Sophie and Joshua Alman. His stepdaughters, Jenny Weidenfeller (Mark), Rachel and Matthew Weidenfeller and Julie Goldman (Glenn). To all those who knew him, he was a gentleman and a scholar. A man whose intellectual curiosity and knowledge knew no boundaries. A man with wit and sensitivity. He was the owner and President of Gilbert, Felix and Sharf Advertising Agency. Son of Hillel and Jennie Sharf. Brother of Nikki Rosen (Howard) and David and Irving Sharf.



