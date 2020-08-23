ARTHUR SIEGEL

SIEGEL--Arthur, was a cherished charter member of our book club for over 20 years. In time we ten became like family -- enjoying food, theater, travel, weddings and other mitzvahs, on top of reading and discussing great books together. Art's contributions were thoughtful and intelligent, frequently tinged with his inimitable dry humor. His staunch support for Israel and keen understanding of current events kept us all honest. We will miss him terribly and will be there for his beloved Eleanor. Alice Kaplan, Jason Aronson, Beverly Hyman, Lawrence Birnbach, Susan Kay, David Kay, Judith Warren, & Harold Goldstein





