1/
ARTHUR SORENSEN
1912 - 2020
SORENSEN--Arthur. Holmes Sorensen, nicknamed "King", of Rumson, NJ, died on August 26th, 2020. He was the son of Sverre Sorensen and Harriette Arthur Dyer Sorensen. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Leigh; their three daughters Jenny, Eliza and Meredith and seven grandchildren Sophie, Ellis, Spencer, Arden, Sebastian, Jasko Arthur and Rosie Elizabeth and his sisters Sandra Henning and Alicia Robertson. King attended Rumson Country Day School, founded by his cousin, Harriet Clarke, and her husband, Harold. He went to Middlesex School in Concord, Massachusetts and was valedictorian of his class of 1959. King graduated from Williams College and NYU Law School. He was an attorney in Atlantic Highlands for 45 years. He was a rower, a sailor, a mountain climber, an avid tennis player and a skier. His hobbies were gardening and beekeeping. His family and friends gave him a sunrise send-off on the beach on August 28th. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to the Monmouth Historical Association. The Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, NJ, was entrusted with the arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
