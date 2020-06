Or Copy this URL to Share

SPATT--Hon. Arthur D. The Judges of the Eastern District of New York and court family deeply mourn the loss of our beloved distinguished colleague and friend Arthur D. Spatt, who served as a district judge from 1989 until his death on June 12, 2020. We will miss him greatly. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family. Dated: Brooklyn, NY June 13, 2020





