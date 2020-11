Or Copy this URL to Share

TASKER--Arthur M., born October 29, 1939 passed away on November 8, 2020 at Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital, Greenport, NY. Cornell '61, Benjamin Cardozo School of Law '92. Known for his endless curiosity, insight, congeniality, hearty laugh, and opinion on most everything. He leaves his beloved wife Lucia (Staniels) and daughter Alexandra Tasker Marx; son-in-law Peter Marx and grandson Theo. Service to be announced later.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store