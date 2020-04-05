TOFT--Arthur E., 94, on March 20 in Hollywood, FL. Loving husband, father and grandfather of Anne, his wife of nearly 65 years, sons Lee and Adam (Donna), daughter Dory Toft Bleich (Jeffery), grandchildren Leah and Paul Bleich and Henry, Hannah and Emily Toft. Born in Weehawken, NJ, Arthur had a lifelong love of learning, music, sports and most importantly, family. During WWII, he fought in the Battle of the Bulge. A graduate of Yale College and Harvard Business School, he was an advertising executive in New York City before retiring to Florida in 1990. Loved by all who met him, Arthur was a patient soul who made the world a better place. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation are welcome.



