GLICKSMAN--Arvin S., MD. After graduating from the Chicago Medical School in 1948, he completed an internship at Kings County Hospital in Brooklyn, New York. Dr. Glicksman was awarded an Atomic Energy Commission Post-Doctoral Research Fellowship and worked at Duke University and at Brookhaven National Laboratories, contributing to the Manhattan Project. He continued his research at Sloan-Kettering Institute and joined the staff of Memorial Hospital and Sloan-Kettering Institute where he worked for fifteen years. He was a recipient of a Research Career Development Award from the National Institutes of Health and from 1960-1964 continued cancer research activities at the Institute for Cancer Research, Royal Marsden Hospital, in London. He then joined the faculty at the Mount Sinai Medical School and Mount Sinai Hospital in New York as a Professor of Radiotherapy. In 1973, he was recruited by Brown University to head up a new program in Radiation Medicine and served as the Chairman of the Department of Radiation Medicine at Brown for seventeen years. He was an Emeritus Professor while he was the Director of Radiation Oncology at Rhode Island Hospital and at the Roger Williams Medical Center. During that time, he went on sabbatical leave as a Senior Fulbright Scholar in Israel. Dr. Glicksman developed and chaired the Quality Assurance Review Center for the National Cancer Institute's Clinical Trials Program. He stepped down after twenty-five years to become the Executive Director of the Rhode Island Cancer Council. In his long research career, he has published over two hundred and fifty papers, authored numerous textbook chapters, and authored several textbooks on cancer treatment. He received many awards and honors throughout his long career in medicine, including Distinguished Alumni Awards from Chicago Medical School and Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. He also received the St. George Medal of the American Cancer Society and the Ben Gurion Medal from Ben Gurion University in the Negev in Israel. Dr. Glicksman maintained a private practice of Radiation Oncology until the age of 88. He was a brilliant academician, caring physician, and loving father and grandfather. He was known for his marvelous sense of humor and sharp wit. He is survived by his wife, Bernice of 64 years, his five children, and 16 grandchildren.



