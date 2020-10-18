ARYEH KUSHNER

KUSHNER--Aryeh, born April 11th, 1975, passed away on September 16, 2020 after a heroic battle with cancer. In between those dates, he rocked this world with his brilliance, curiosity and charm for people and the world around him. Raised in Livingston, NJ - Ari was adored by his family and childhood friends. Always a brilliant academic, Ari attended Ramaz High School in New York City and later graduated with dual degrees in Business and Engineering from The University of Pennsylvania. After years of living a carefree, adventurous life - on a chance encounter in Israel, Ari was introduced to and fell in love with Alexis Deller, someone with whom he could share his Joie de vivre. They soon married and had three wonderful sons; Joseph, Robert and Simon. Alexis and the three boys meant the world to Ari. In Hebrew, "Aryeh" translates to "Lion." Aryeh lived up to his name, not only in his battle over the last three years; but throughout his remarkable life. Ari was unmistakably regal in bearing; indomitable. But not imposing. He had a kind mien, a gentle smile, and cultivated a preternaturally calm presence. Ari was a king. Patient. Contemplative. Compassionate. Large claws, but soft paws. Ari was loved. And loved deeply. Loyalty and generosity were his badges of honor. Ari gave of himself to the worthy, to the needy, and even to the un-worthy. In Ari, we learned that sometimes, divinity shines through the slivers of ludicrous and charisma. Ari will be missed every single day. He was one of a kind and truly irreplaceable. We are all shattered from this immense loss. Left behind are the lucky ones who have had the honor to be loved by Ari and to love him. Ari's wife, Alexis and their three beautiful sons; Joseph, Robert and Simon, his parents, Lee and Murray Kushner and his siblings; Jonathan (and Kim) Kushner, Marc (and Chris) Kushner, Melissa (and Jeremy) Kaplan and many nieces, nephews as well as his Kushner and Dunietz cousins and his friends. We think of you every day. We pray that you are comfortable, happy, and reunited with those that you deeply longed for during your time on earth. With so much love, always.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store