HIRANO--Asao. November 26, 1926, died July 25, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Keiko, devoted father to Michio, Ikuo, Yoko, and Shigeo, and adored grandfather to Kyle, Camilla, Olivia, James, Serena, Sydney, and Leo. Dr. Hirano was born in Tomioka, Japan. He was the Harry M. Zimmerman Professor of Neuropathology at Montefiore Medical Center, where he studied amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurological disorders for over six decades. Dr. Hirano trained scores of physicians who became academicians and clinicians internationally. His investigations of the ALS and Parkinsonism-dementi complex in Guam revealed abnormal neuronal inclusions known as Hirano bodies. Visiting hours will be Friday, August 2, 5-8pm, at Edwards- Dowdle Funeral Home, 64 Ashford Avenue, Dobbs Ferry, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the American Association of Neuropathologists. Keiko, Michio, Ikuo, Yoko, and Shigeo Hirano



