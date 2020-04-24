Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ASO TAVITIAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

TAVITIAN--Aso O. It is with immense sadness that The Frick Collection shares the news of the recent passing of its longtime board member, dedicated advocate, and dear friend Aso O. Tavitian. A singularly generous and kind man, Aso led an inspiring life. Born in Bulgaria of Armenian descent, he immigrated to New York in 1961. After receiving a master's degree from Columbia University in nuclear engineering, he went on to co-found Syncsort, a pioneering software company. Achieving tremendous success as a businessman, he devoted himself to philanthropic causes, eventually establishing the Tavitian Foundation, which over the years has supported various cultural and higher education institutions. He was most passionate about education, art, humanities, and supporting those of Armenian heritage, with whom he felt inherent kinship. He became a member of The Frick Collection in 2005 and joined its Board of Trustees in 2008. An exceptionally dedicated and involved board member, Aso served as the Board's Vice Chair, the Chair of its Committee on Art Acquisitions, and as a member of several other committees. Additionally, he supported a number of important museum initiatives, including helping to fund the construction of the Portico Gallery, in 2012. He also generously supported numerous special exhibitions. Aso was a celebrated collector whose discerning eye placed him among some of the world's most accomplished connoisseurs. He was especially interested in Old Master paintings, sculpture from the Renaissance through the late eighteenth century, English furniture, and Persian rugs. He generously lent his best pieces to museum exhibitions not only at the Frick, but to institutions around the world. He will be fondly remembered for his generosity, intelligence, leadership, and - perhaps most importantly - his kindness. On behalf of the Board and staff of The Frick Collection, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Isabella Meisinger, his family, and all who knew and loved him. Elizabeth M. Eveillard, Chair, Board of Trustees Ian Wardropper, Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Director



Published in The New York Times on Apr. 24, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close