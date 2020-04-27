TAVITIAN--Aso O. 1940-2020. On behalf of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative, we would like to express our condolences to the family of our beloved friend Aso Tavitian. He passed away on April 21, 2020, at age 80, with his devoted wife, Isabella Meisinger, at his side. Born in Bulgaria to parents who had survived the 1915 Armenian genocide, Tavitian endured many hardships. He immigrated to New York in 1961 and rose to become a highly successful scientist and software entrepreneur. As a prominent philanthropist, Tavitian was known for his dedication to America as well as Armenia. His efforts were recognized with numerous honors, including honorary doctorates from Tufts University and Yerevan State University, an Order of Honor from the government of Armenia for his exceptional contributions to the country, and being named a "Great Immigrant" by Carnegie Corporation of New York. He supported numerous educational, civic, and cultural institutions in both countries, and his generosity, talent, and integrity were an inspiration to us all. Noubar Afeyan, Vartan Gregorian, and Ruben Vardanyan Cofounders, Aurora Humanitarian Initiative



