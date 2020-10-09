1963 - 2020
Dr. Atheer Baqir Al-Ansari, beloved physician and surgeon, age 57, passed unexpectedly on Sunday, October 4, 2020, in his hometown of Baghdad, Iraq. He was born on March 27, 1963, to the late Baqir Sahib Al-Ansari and Hyatt Mohammed Ali Al-Ansari, may they rest in peace. He was the second physician amongst 13 accomplished siblings (including engineers, Mr. Sameer, Mr. Naseer, Mr. Nameer and physician, Dr. Nather Ansari), whose legacy and achievements cannot be minimized to a single page. They include performing life-saving cardiac surgeries for thousands of Iraqis and Middle-Easterners throughout his successful lifetime. As the first in his class at every level, he surpassed every expectation of his humble beginnings. He graduated from Baghdad Medical School, and stayed in Iraq after graduation to serve the hearts of all Iraqis, physically and emotionally. As head of surgery at Iraq's Ibn Al-Bittar hospital, he saved lives in unconventional ways, dealing with limitations and aftermath of war, sometimes operating on multiple patients in the same room simultaneously. He was the first surgeon to perform open heart surgery in Iraq in 2009 and did all his work with full dedication while facing death threats and limited resources. His eyes only had vision for Iraq, despite the luxuries that the rest of the world could offer. He was a visionary and a philanthropist. He was an inspiration to not only the scientific world but also to his family. From studying with only moonlight, to renovating his late father's home as an adult-just to have it available as roots in Iraq for his nieces and nephews, he was the epitome of devotion. While he was a man of few words, his actions shook mountains. His accomplishments and contributions to medicine and public health will live forever amongst the long list of successful and revolutionary Iraqi physicians. While his life tragically ended too soon, every second that he had on this earth was not wasted, and used to selflessly serve others.
He was an exemplary son, husband, uncle, and brother, and his soft-spoken words, dedication, love and legacy will be carried on by his family. Financial contributions will be planned in his name for medical aid and scholarship in Iraq, by his surviving family members who live in America, including his brother Dr. Nather Ansari of Fredericksburg, Virginia and his wife Ms. Wethak Ansari, and their children, Dr. Ghedak Ansari, Mr. Jaafar Ansari, and Ms. Rana Ansari. From God we belong, and to God we shall return.
A eulogy and virtual remembrance event is planned for Sunday, October 11, 2020, from 1-3 PM US Eastern Time (8 PM - 10 PM Arabian Standard Time-GMT+3).
