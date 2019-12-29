LESHIN--Audrey C. (nee Shinkel), died December 15, 2019 in Oakland, California. She was predeceased by her husband, Sidney J. Leshin, and is survived by her two children, Maryann and Michael; their spouses, Charlie and Rosalyn; five grandchildren, Joaquin and Lola; and Jonah (Dahlia); Miriam (Nikrad); and Rachel; and two great-grand- daughters, Maya and Nina. An inveterate New Yorker, Audrey was an avid reader, a New York Public Library volunteer, and a self-described "political junkie." She loved museums, theatre and film. She had a wry sense of humor and a fierce devotion to her family that will be remembered fondly. A memorial service will be scheduled for the spring of 2020 in New York City. Donations in her memory may be made to the .



