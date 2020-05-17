WEBER--Audrey Harris. Audrey Harris Weber, 89, born October 17, 1930 in Hackney London, England died May 15, 2020. One of five children born to Sarah and Alfred Harris. Audrey arrived in America in her 20's and for the next 60 years spent every day living life to the fullest. Audrey was intimately involved in NY's fashion scene and was honored by the Fashion Institute of Technology for her many contributions to the world of fashion. Audrey, long a fixture in midtown Manhattan and Shelter Island, is survived by her daughter Kandy Sisslemen, sister Maureen Goldberg and many nieces and nephews. She will be laid to rest at the Independent Jewish Cemetery in Sag Harbor, NY and be missed by all.





