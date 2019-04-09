SCHWAB--Auguste Jr., 96, died on April 5, 2019, after a brief illness. Cherished husband of the late Ina Schwab. Devoted brother of David E. Schwab II and his wife Ruth. Beloved father of Richard Schwab and Susan Turi and her husband George. Loving grandfather of Beth and Ross, Karen, Michael, Amy, and Jeffrey and Rebecca. Proud great-grandfather of Jake, Samantha, Gabriel, Molly and Alex. Memorial Service will be held at noon on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Boulevard Riverside Chapels, 1450 Broadway, Hewlett, NY 11557. 516-295-3100.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for AUGUSTE SCHWAB.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 9, 2019