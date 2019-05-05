Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for AUGUSTINE BELTON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BELTON--Augustine "Austin" Joseph. 81, died peacefully Thursday, April 18, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital in Nashua, NH. He was a graduate of Fordham University 1959; J.D. University of Virginia 1962; M.B.A. Harvard Graduate School of Business 1970. Born August 24, 1937 in NYC, NY to Austin John Belton and Bridget (Byrne) Belton, Austin and his three siblings shared holidays together in their parents' native Wicklow County, Ireland as well as a family cottage in Fire Island, NY. As an adult, Austin volunteered at the Saltaire Fire Company. Austin proudly served the U.S. Navy as a Judge Advocate General beginning 1962, achieved rank as Lieutenant, and honorably discharged in 1965. During that time, Austin married Vida Kia who would bear him a daughter and son: Christina and Ian. He became a litigation attorney for Casey, Lane and Mittendorf in New York City until 1968 when Austin entered business school. Austin had a distinguished 25 year banking career at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co., ascending from trainee to Senior Manager. In 1998, he moved to Washington, DC to work as a Senior Advisor at the Inter-American Development Bank. He was then recruited in 2001 by the U.S. Small Business Administration to be Director of the New Markets Venture Capital Program. From 2004 to 2006, Austin relocated to the Philippines to spearhead the developmental impact of Asian worker remittances for the Asian Development Bank. Upon returning to the U.S., Austin provided a decade of private consulting in the areas of his expertise before ultimately retiring to the tranquility of Nashua, NH. Austin was an insatiable reader and lifelong New York Times devotee, who delighted in giving books as gifts to family and friends of all ages. Through his love for travel, Austin cultivated a deep appreciation, curiosity, and philosophical interest for the world, and his true gift of mentorship. Whether formally sponsoring a student at New York's LaSalle Academy; guiding a young nephew through a Wall Street career; or sharing life ambitions over a hearty meal; Austin was a steadfast and invaluable resource for family, friends, and colleagues alike seeking sage recommendations on the ideal enrichment, educational, or travel opportunity. He is survived by his two children, Christina K. Belton of Washington, DC and Ian A. Belton of New York, NY; his sister Bridget Belton of Nashua, NH; and his former wife Vida Kia Belton of New York, NY. Austin was predeceased by his two siblings, John Peter Belton and Patricia Belton Homrig. At Austin's request, he was laid to rest in his family grave at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Hawthorne, NY. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Published in The New York Times on May 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

