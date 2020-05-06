1948 - 2020

Augusto A. Mejia (also known as Tony), 71yrs. entered into eternal peace on Monday April 27, 2020. He was a loving husband and father of five children. Tony was born of Jose Ciro Mejia and Regina Rojas de Mejia on October 28, 1948 in Colon, Republic of Panama, he migrated to Brooklyn, New York on June of 1978 in search of a better life and expand his horizons.

Anxious and excited about his new life, he explored may opportunities and set to accomplish many goals, becoming an American citizen and assured to take care of his family in panama and in New York. Any one he came into contact with and/or developed a friendship with, he always tried to make an impact in their lives by giving sound advice. He always tried to provide his kids the best way he could, instilling is thoughts that "happiness depends upon you." As a father he was a protector, teacher and a very strict encourager; he didn't tell us how to live; He lived! and was eccentric and honest in all ways possible.

He worked as a security supervisor at NewYork Methodist, completing over 20 years of service before retiring. He enjoyed baseball game, watched the Panamanian news daily, boxing, listened to music and kicking back a cold glass of Coors Light with Clamato juice. Upon retiring he decide to travel more and spend as much time he could with his grandchildren and wanted to explore life in his later years.

Tony proceed in death by his parents Regina Rojas-Mejia, Ciro Mejia, two brothers Noel and Ciro Mejia II

. Tony is survived by his wife Delia Mejia, three daughters: Yamilet Mejia (2nd born), Katiria Mejia (4th born) and Vanessa Mejia (5th born), two sons: Oreil Mejia (1st born) and Augusto aka Tonito Mejia II (3rd born), two grandsons: Augusto aka Chino Mejia III (1st born) Logan Solomon (3rd born), two granddaughter Ayalchi Mejia (2nd born) and Angelic Mejia (4th born) and his three sisters: Gloria, Betty, Rosa and Theresa Mejia.

He will always be loved as now he ascends and has become our beloved ancestor that will protect us; he will always be remembered... until we met again xoxo.

