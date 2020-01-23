MARTINEZ--Aurealise "Wally", born in Puerto Rico went home to Jesus on January 18, 2020 at age 93. Wally is survived by her only son, Peter, Jr., grandson, Justin, sister, Carmen Dominick, nephew, George, niece, Dolores and grandnephew, Joshua. The Martinez family business "Master Fire" started by Peter, Sr. and Wally is 51 years old. Today the business continues to thrive under the direction of their son Peter, Jr. and grandson Justin. Wally lived a full life to the end, defying death many times by her strong will to live. The hardest test in her life was seeing her husband, Peter, Sr. die. Now they are united for eternal life. Visitation Thursday and Friday 2-5 and 7-9pm, Sisto Funeral Home, Bronx, NY sistofh.com. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday 9:15am at St. Anthony's Church, Commonwealth Avenue. Interment will follow at Linden Hill Methodist Cemetery, Ridgewood, NY.
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 23, 2020