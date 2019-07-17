SCHLECKER--Dr. Austin. Beloved husband of the late Lucille. Loving father of Jane (Jeffrey) Vorsanger, Burton (Julie), David (Susan) and Lauren (George) Cohen. Proud grandfather of Matthew, Andrew, Rachel, Sarah, Evan, Nikki, Carly, Mark, Rose, Emma, Linda and Henry. Adored great-grandfather of Maya and Nathan. Dear brother of Herbert. A devoted and still practicing Internist in Brooklyn for over 65 years. Services 1pm Thursday, July 18th at Sherman's Flatbush Memorial Chapel, 1283 Coney Island Avenue (Ave. J), Brooklyn. In lieu of flowers, doations may be made to your favorite Jewish charity.
Published in The New York Times on July 17, 2019