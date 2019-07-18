AUSTIN SCHLECKER

  • "Dr Schlecker cared for my grandmother and my parents for..."
    - Helane Brachfeld -Colvin
  • "Austin was a gentle & inspiring teacher & a caring,..."
    - Alan Sacerdote
  • "Dr. Austin Schlecker treated three generations of my family..."
    - Jeffrey DiMaio
Sherman's Flatbush Memorial Chapel Inc
1283 Coney Island Ave
Brooklyn, NY
11230
(718)-377-7300
Service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Sherman's Flatbush Memorial Chapel Inc
1283 Coney Island Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11230
SCHLECKER--Austin, M.D. The Medical Staff of Maimonides Medical Center is so deeply saddened by the death of Dr. Austin Schlecker. Dr. Schlecker was a doctors doctor. He was at Maimonides Medical Center for 63 years in the Department of Medicine. He was always involved in so many areas of the hospital. He was President of the Medical Staff, Chairman of the Scientific Session of the Maimonides Day event, Chairman of the Medical Staff Ethics and Practices Committee and also served on so many other committees He was a wonderful teacher to the house staff. He contributed so much of his expertise, knowledge and advice to everyone. He was still practicing medicine and his patients adored him. He will be sorely missed by all his colleagues, patients and friends. Sincere condolences are extended to his entire family. Edward Chapnick, MD, President; Harry Adler, M.D., President-Elect; Monica Ghitan, M.D., Secretary; Juan Kupferman, M.D., Treasurer; George Neiderman, M.D., Past-President
Published in The New York Times on July 18, 2019
