SCHLECKER--Austin, MD. It is with deep regret that we record the passing of our esteemed friend and colleague. Dr. Schlecker's career at Maimonides spanned more than 60 years and impacted countless physicians-in-training. He served as President of the Medical Staff, and chaired the Ethics Committee for over 20 years. He was beloved by his patients and students, and co-founded the annual Maimonides Research Day. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the entire Schlecker family. Eugene Keilin, Chair, Board of Trustees Kenneth D. Gibbs, President & CEO Robert A. Press, MD, PhD, EVP, Medical Affairs Maimonides Medical Center
Published in The New York Times on July 21, 2019