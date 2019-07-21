AUSTIN SCHLECKER

Guest Book
  • "Dr Schlecker was my attending when I was an intern and..."
    - Allan Naarden
  • "Dr. Schlecker was a kind and caring soul.He was a wonderful..."
    - sondra/Norman Gechlik
  • "Austin Schlecker was my Chief Resident at Maimonides..."
    - Richard Scher
  • "Dr Schlecker cared for my grandmother and my parents for..."
    - Helane Brachfeld -Colvin
  • "Austin was a gentle & inspiring teacher & a caring,..."
    - Alan Sacerdote
Service Information
Sherman's Flatbush Memorial Chapel Inc
1283 Coney Island Ave
Brooklyn, NY
11230
(718)-377-7300
Service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Sherman's Flatbush Memorial Chapel Inc
1283 Coney Island Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11230
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

SCHLECKER--Austin, MD. It is with deep regret that we record the passing of our esteemed friend and colleague. Dr. Schlecker's career at Maimonides spanned more than 60 years and impacted countless physicians-in-training. He served as President of the Medical Staff, and chaired the Ethics Committee for over 20 years. He was beloved by his patients and students, and co-founded the annual Maimonides Research Day. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the entire Schlecker family. Eugene Keilin, Chair, Board of Trustees Kenneth D. Gibbs, President & CEO Robert A. Press, MD, PhD, EVP, Medical Affairs Maimonides Medical Center
Published in The New York Times on July 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.