GELLER--Avrum David, passed away at age 76 on April 24, 2020 in New York City. A lover of the arts, classical music, and opera, he leaves behind a tremendous legacy and family. After discovering a second act career as a genealogist, Avrum was devoted to inspiring those around him to know and grow their own families. His most cherished titles were loving husband of Arleen, father of sons, Seth (Ana) and Jeremy (Allison), and Zayda to granddaughters, Nicole, Victoria, and Sophie. Avrum is also survived by his mother, Miriam Geller, brother, Daniel Geller, and sisters, Deborah Delahant and Beth Biros. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date this summer.



